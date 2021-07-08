Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

HLF opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.57. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

