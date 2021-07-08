Hi Line Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,603 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Globe Life comprises 2.1% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Globe Life worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Globe Life by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

NYSE GL traded down $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $92.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

