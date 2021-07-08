Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 57,224 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 3.2% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 10.0% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.50. The stock had a trading volume of 151,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.35.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

