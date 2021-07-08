Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 32.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIBB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB stock opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.13.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.