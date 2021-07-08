Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.
Hibbett Sports stock opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $95.38.
In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.