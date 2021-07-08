Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $95.38.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

