Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 30th

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

HGLB stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98.

