Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post sales of $127.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.86 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $114.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $517.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.28 million to $524.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $528.46 million, with estimates ranging from $519.05 million to $537.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on HEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.85. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

