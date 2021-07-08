Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $78.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. Hologic has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

