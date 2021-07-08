Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.65. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 3,016 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 19.57%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.31% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

