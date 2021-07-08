Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.33

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

HMPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,271,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth $5,694,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth $4,858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth $3,804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,621,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

