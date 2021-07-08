Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,385,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $127,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $1,312,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,538 shares of company stock worth $20,561,112. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HZNP stock opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $98.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.31.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

