Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Brokerages predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will announce $2.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $10.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 150.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 208.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 378,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 255,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

