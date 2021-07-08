HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($0.81). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTGM. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTGM opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.02. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,115 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

