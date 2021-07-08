Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOSSY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BOSSY stock remained flat at $$11.26 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. Analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

