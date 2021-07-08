Huobi Token (HT) Price Reaches $9.94 on Top Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for about $9.94 or 0.00030293 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and $121.62 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00056275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.75 or 0.00895538 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 90.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,704,593 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

