Hxro Tops 1-Day Volume of $570,026.00 (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $121.40 million and $570,026.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00057121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00019365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.15 or 0.00862694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,005,772 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.