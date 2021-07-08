HyperCash (HC) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $31.28 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,845.48 or 0.99881550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00037366 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.88 or 0.01301153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.21 or 0.00371640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.88 or 0.00388873 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005896 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004885 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

