IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,534 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.8% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 132.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDA opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDA. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.