IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,338 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

NYSE:IEX opened at $223.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $155.16 and a 52 week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

