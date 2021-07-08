IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Holdings Reduced by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lowered its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,837 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit accounts for 8.2% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $26,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. FIL Ltd raised its position in IHS Markit by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,198 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $20,712,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 66,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $114.04. 13,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $74.68 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

