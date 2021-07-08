II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Get II-VI alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IIVI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upgraded II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

IIVI opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.06. II-VI has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $693,430.00. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,303.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,150 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 17.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.