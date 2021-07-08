Ikarian Capital LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.8% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after buying an additional 258,544 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.38. 25,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,018. The firm has a market cap of $224.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $239.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $49,368,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,987,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,621,777,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 775,260 shares of company stock worth $177,641,888. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.87.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

