Ikarian Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Ikarian Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 347,600 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACRS. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,416.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $17.47. 13,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,722. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $910.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

