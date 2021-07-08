Ikarian Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Ikarian Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 271,157 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Agenus by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.47. 28,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37. Agenus Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

