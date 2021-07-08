Ikarian Capital LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of DBV Technologies worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 135,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,316. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98. DBV Technologies S.A. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DBVT shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

