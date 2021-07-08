Ikarian Capital LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 192.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,330 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Shattuck Labs worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STTK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,969.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 7,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $191,966.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,502 shares of company stock worth $8,923,244. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shattuck Labs stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,199. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.