Ikarian Capital LLC Increases Stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,478 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 120,339 shares during the period. Founders Fund VII Management LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 222,962 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,402,000. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,207. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.74. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMPS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS).

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.