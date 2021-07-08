Ikarian Capital LLC Invests $2.93 Million in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 581,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,832. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $133.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

