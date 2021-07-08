Ikarian Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 150,000 Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Finch Therapeutics Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,870,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth $2,019,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth $6,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNCH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.32. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,150. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

