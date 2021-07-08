Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 83,614 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,614 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Tricida were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tricida by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tricida by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tricida by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of TCDA stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.01. 4,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,319. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $201.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.65.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

