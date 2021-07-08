Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Given New GBX 1,360 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPX. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

LON IPX traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,100 ($14.37). 112,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,390. Impax Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of GBX 360 ($4.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,244 ($16.25). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,090.34. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £12,780 ($16,697.15).

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

