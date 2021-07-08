Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 60,085 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $2,509,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $3,075,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $92.03 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.91. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.18 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

