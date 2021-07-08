Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 107,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

