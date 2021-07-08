Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Infineon Technologies

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 101.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.57.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. Analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

