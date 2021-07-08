Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 6.2%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.37 and last traded at $29.08. Approximately 3,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 399,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

INBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.08.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

