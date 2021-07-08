InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) – Beacon Securities reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for InPlay Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IPO. Eight Capital raised their price target on InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of IPO stock opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$90.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.90.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.30 million.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

