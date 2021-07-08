InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE:IPO opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.62. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

