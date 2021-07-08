Insider Buying: JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,250 Shares of Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JMP Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,125.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 4,065 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $24,715.20.

On Monday, June 28th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 5,725 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $34,407.25.

On Thursday, June 24th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 8,627 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $51,330.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 2,038 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $12,044.58.

On Friday, June 18th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $2,995.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $1,455.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 3,800 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $21,508.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 400 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $2,308.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,750 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $9,135.00.

NYSE JMP opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. JMP Group LLC has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of JMP Group by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.