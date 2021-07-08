Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Sells 12,024 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $339,557.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $578,740.08.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $439,600.77.
- On Monday, May 24th, Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00.
Shares of ALGM stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 115.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGM. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
