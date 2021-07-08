Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Sells 12,024 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $339,557.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $578,740.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $439,600.77.

On Monday, May 24th, Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 115.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGM. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

