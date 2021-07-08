Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,256 shares in the company, valued at $33,945,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $915,356.50.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $226,980.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $805,900.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,812,639.42.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $733,200.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,532,800.00.

Shares of CDNA opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 39.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after purchasing an additional 430,407 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,972,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,502 shares during the period. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,113,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.