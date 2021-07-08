Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells 3,260 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $182,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,186 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $168,125.22.

On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $200,735.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

