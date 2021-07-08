Insider Selling: PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Sells $123,494.15 in Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at $29,180,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of PaySign stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. PaySign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34.
PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
PAYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PaySign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.
About PaySign
PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.
