Insider Selling: PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Sells $123,494.15 in Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at $29,180,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. PaySign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,426 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 369,735 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 108,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PaySign by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

PAYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PaySign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

