Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leila Alland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $134,400.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $139,320.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,345. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.49.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

