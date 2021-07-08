Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $281,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $256,365.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $298,035.00.

RDFN stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,540.50 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

