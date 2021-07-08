Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells 40,655 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $1,709,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,301. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion and a PE ratio of 25.86. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,123 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $1,014,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 308,143 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

