Insider Selling: Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CAO Sells 3,338 Shares of Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $147,840.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Slack Technologies by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,442 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,203 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,890,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Slack Technologies by 3,005.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.