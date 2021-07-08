Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells 1,267,924 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zynga stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 15,872,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,104,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at $162,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zynga by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $82,831,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,890,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Zynga by 122.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

