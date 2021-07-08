Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Get Insmed alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.26. Insmed has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Insmed by 927.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after buying an additional 2,597,121 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,302,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,241 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,477,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,372,000 after purchasing an additional 860,166 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 91.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,777,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 849,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,515,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.