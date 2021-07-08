IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Trading Up 0.3%

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP)’s share price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 523.50 ($6.84) and last traded at GBX 523.50 ($6.84). Approximately 112,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 388,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 522 ($6.82).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 532.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

