Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Down 5%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $155.44 and last traded at $155.57. 21,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,321,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.35.

The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.91.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 887,833 shares of company stock worth $102,364,127. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

